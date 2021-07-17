NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Performs "Into The Unknown" From Frozen 2 (Video)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has uploaded a new video along with the following message:

"Ever since my cover of Frozen's 'Let It Go' my inbox has been flooded with requests to perform 'Into The Unknown' from Frozen 2! Of course, Freja has been requesting it as well. ;) So here you go! Performing Idina Menzel's 'Into The Unknown' with a bit of a rock & metal sauce."

Check out Floor's cover of "Let It Go" from the movie Frozen below, which she released in November 2020.