NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Performs New Solo Single "Fire" On Dutch TV

Nightwish vocalist, Floor Jansen, released her first ever solo track, "Fire", on March 25th. The live performance of "Fire" below took place at HLF8 on Dutch television. Backing Jansen up are Ivo Maarhuis (drums), Joost van den Broek (keyboards), Levy Simon (guitar) and Jelle Stokhof (bass)

Back in January, Floor held a livestream chat, in which she revealed news of the new single, which will eventually be followed by her long planned solo album.

Floor: "There's a lot of songs ready, and now there's actually one song ready to be released. The first song will come on the 25th of March. It's a pop song, so it's not metal, it's not rock, but it's definitely me. It can't even be so that the first song (for a new album) is how everything else will sound; it can never really represent everything."