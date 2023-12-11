NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Performs Solo Show In Amsterdam; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On December 8th, Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen performed a solo show at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Fire"

"Storm In A Glass" (Northward)

"Invincible"

"Armoured Wings"

"Bridle Passion" (Northward)

"While Love Died" (Northward)

"Energize Me" (After Forever)

"Storm"

"Dangerous Game" (from Jekyll & Hyde cover, with Irene Jansen)

"Hope"

"Our Decades in the Sun" (Nightwish)

"Unikat" (SDP)

"Strong" (After Forever)

"Me Without You"

"The Calm"

"Face Your Demons" (After Forever)

"Come Full Circle"

Encore:

"My Paragon"

"Daydream" (with Irene Jansen)

Floor and her husband, Sabaton drummer Hannes Van Dahl, announced the birth of their second daughter back in October. The couple also have a six-year-old daughter, Freja, born in 2017.

Floor shared the news via social media, writing: "There she is! With great happiness we can announce the birth of our second daughter, Lucy! Big sister Freja is delighted with our dark haired little girl too!

Health is not a given fact, and so it’s humbling to report that both our baby girl as mom are in a great one! We are enjoying these special moments to the fullest and ask for understanding of our privacy in this intimate time! Big thanks for all the love and support we received during the pregnancy! We have now welcomed our dear Lucy into this beautiful world."