NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Performs Solo Single "Me Without You" For Holland's NPO Radio 2 (Video)

Nightwish vocalist, Floor Jansen, released her third solo single, "Me Without You", via ADA Music in early September. On October 3rd she performed the song at Holland's NPO Radio 2. Check it out below.

On October 1st, Jansen celebrated 10 years as the vocalist for Nightwish. The band shared the following message:

"On this day ten years ago, Floor Jansen performed with us for the first time, and the rest is history and history in the making. For this occasion we share with you a live video of us performing 'Storytime' over all these years, starting at our first show together."

Jansen shared the following post celebrating the occasion via Instagram:

Jansen performed live with Nightwish for the first time on October 1, 2012 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle, Washington following the abrupt departure of Anette Olzon, who fronted the band for five years. Jansen officially joined Nightwish in 2013.