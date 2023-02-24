NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Releases New Solo Single "Daydream"; Video Streaming

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen will release her debut solo album, Paragon, on March 24th. Check out her new single, "Daydream", below.

Jansen wrote "Daydream" while facing the impact of the pandemic on her mental health. The single serves as a personal reflection of Jansen's struggle with self-discovery during a period of social isolation. The single delivers a message of hope, as Jansen's vocals culminate in a powerful and optimistic climax. With its acoustic beginnings and rock influences, Daydream is a gentle reminder that there is strength in misery, lessons to be learned, and heads to be held up high always.

Floor describes herself as being two sides in one - the wolf and dog, the artist and performer, and the homebody. As she writes in the haze of the pandemic, the lyrics of Daydream serve as a message to herself, reminding her of the strength she possesses even in her darkest moments. The song builds to a powerful climax, delivering a message of hope and resilience to listeners. The wolf and dog in her are trying to reach each other again and she is determined to come out of the haze, back to the real her.

Paragon showcases Jansen's impressive vocal range and powerful voice on a diverse collection of pop-infused tracks and emotional ballads influenced by the sounds of her career. The album has something for everyone and is a must-listen for fans of Jansen.

Says Floor: "‘Look at me now, I’m already there!' To renew yourself and take leaps into the unknown makes you grow. To age is a gift not everyone gets. I am a fortunate woman who got to make an album I never knew I could make. One that even defines me, where I am on my path. I have reached my PARAGON! I am so proud of this work! And grateful for all the amazing people in this beautiful life that helped me get here!"

With its mix of influences and powerful vocal performances, Paragon is an album that will appeal to fans of pop music and metal alike. It's the perfect addition to any music collection, and a must-have for fans of Floor Jansen and Nightwish.

Paragon will be released digitally and physically on CD, vinyl, and a limited edition deluxe box set. The album will be available on all major streaming platforms and at music retailers worldwide. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"My Paragon"

"Daydream"

"Invincible"

"Hope"

"Come Full Circle"

"Storm"

"Me Without You"

"The Calm"

"Armoured Wings"

"Fire"

"Me Without You" video:

"Storm" video:

"Fire" video:

"Invincible"

Following the release, Jansen will embark on a tour of The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria in April and May of 2023. Fans can expect to hear more details and possibly some sneak previews of the album in the coming months.