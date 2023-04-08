NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Reveals 10 Albums That Changed Her Life

Metal Hammer recently caught up with Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen, who revealed the 10 albums that changed her life. Following is an excerpt from her list of favourites.

Alanis Morissette - Jagged Little Pill (1995)

Jansen: "Like Annie Lennox (Eurhythmics), Alanis Morissette formed me and my interest in singing. I was about thirteen when I first heard You Oughta Know. She has her heart on her tongue and she always puts it right there as she means it; it’s very to the point. The funny thing is now she’s been part of a little film about highly sensitive people (Sensitive: The Untold Story). She’s in there, talking about the combination of being a highly sensitive person and an artist and of course, as an artist and a highly sensitive woman, I could really identify myself in her stories and reconnect with her at a much later age, in a sense. She came back into my life through that."

Symphony X - Underworld (2015)

Jansen: "Without You by Symphony X is a very emotional song, but it’s a great example of what I really appreciate about Russell Allen, which is that he manages to be the glue in a prog song that can otherwise be incredibly complex, by making melodies that are followable and even catchy, and that has made it for me. That’s why I can listen to Symphony X. He has this full-bodied rocky sound, and his biggest virtue as far as I’m concerned is that he can sing from his heart. You can hear that he means it. I’ve learned a lot from him, he gave me some really wise lessons that I will never forget: that even in stage performance, you can’t always just give everything away. Build it up."

Jansen released her new single and music video, "My Paragon", the final single and the first song on her debut solo album, Paragon.

Says Floor: "Get ready for two younger versions of myself - a child and a teenager. 'My Paragon' is an empowering song! One that might inspire you as well to be proud of yourself more often. That makes you take a moment to appreciate where you are in life. There will always be more to achieve, a better way to do things, an improvement to be made on you. Always! That is why it is so important to take moments, in the here and now, to stop and say; ‘look at me now’!"

Floor released Paragon on March 24. Paragon showcases Jansen's impressive vocal range and powerful voice on a diverse collection of pop-infused tracks and emotional ballads influenced by the sounds of her career. The album has something for everyone and is a must-listen for fans of Jansen.

With its mix of influences and powerful vocal performances, Paragon is an album that will appeal to fans of pop music and metal alike. It's the perfect addition to any music collection, and a must-have for fans of Floor Jansen and Nightwish.

Paragon is available digitally and physically on CD, vinyl, and a limited edition deluxe box set. The album is on all major streaming platforms and at music retailers worldwide. You can order/save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"My Paragon"

"Daydream"

"Invincible"

"Hope"

"Come Full Circle"

"Storm"

"Me Without You"

"The Calm"

"Armoured Wings"

"Fire"

