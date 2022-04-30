NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Shares Cover Of CLUESO Hit "Zu Schnell Vorbei"

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has shared another cover song from her growing catalogue of solo performances. Check it out below

Floor: "'Zu Schnell Vorbei' from Clueso reimagined by me for Sing Meinen Song (@VOX) as the official audio video. The video version can be seen at VOX or RTL+ in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Covering this track from Clueso was a pleasure and I hope you all like it!"

The original version of "Zu Schnell Vorbei" is taken from Clueso's 2011 album, An Und Für Sich.

Jansen released her first ever original solo track, "Fire", on March 25th. The live performance of "Fire" below took place at HLF8 on Dutch television. Backing Jansen up are Ivo Maarhuis (drums), Joost van den Broek (keyboards), Levy Simon (guitar) and Jelle Stokhof (bass)