NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Shares New Fan Q&A Session (Video)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has uploaded another installment of her 1 Minute Fan Friday Q&A sessions to her YouTube channel, where she answers questions submitted by the fans. Check it out below.

The clip below features Jansen covering "Oblivion", originally performed and written by M83 & Susanne Sundfør for the movie Oblivion - released in 2013 - featuring Tom Cruise, Olga Kurylenko and Morgan Freeman.

Jansen: "Covering 'Oblivion' might have been the most fun I have had creating a cover so far. The epic, electronic vibe together with the dreamy vocals of Susanne was a perfect opportunity for me to adapt and perform in my vibe! Hope you enjoy!"