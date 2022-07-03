NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Shares Pro-Shot Performance Of "Let It Go" From Solo Amsterdam Show

The clip below features Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen performing the song "Let It Go" at her solo show at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 1st, 2021.

Floor: "What started as a song I used to sing for my daughter, to an internet sensation as my first ever online cover on YouTube. And now live during my show at AFAS Live in front of a sold out crowd. What a pleasure! Performing as Metal Elsa of Frozen was a lot of fun!"

The original version of the song is performed by Idina Menzel.

The setlist was as follows:

Set 1:

"Ever Dream" (Nightwish)

"Storm In A Glass" (Northward)

"Nemo" (Nightwish)

"Mama" (Samantha Steenwijk cover)

"Sweet Curse" (ReVamp song - with Henk Poort)

"Dangerous Game" (from Jekyll & Hyde - with Henk Poort)

"Euphoria" (Loreen)

"Face Your Demons" (After Forever)

"Winner" (Tim Akkerman cover)

Set 2:

"Slow, Love, Slow" (Nightwish)

"Shallow" (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper cover)

"Strong" (After Forever)

"Élan" (Nightwish)

"Energize Me" (After Forever)

"Qué Se Siente" (Rolf Sanchez)

"Bridle Passion" (Northward)

"Our Decades In The Sun" (Nightwish)

"Wolf And Dog" (ReVamp)

"The Phantom Of The Opera" (Andrew Lloyd Webber cover - with Henk Poort)

