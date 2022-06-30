NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Shares Pro-Shot Performance Of NORTHWARD's "Bridle Passion" From Solo Amsterdam Show

The clip below features Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen performing the Northward song "Bridle Passion" at her solo show at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 1st, 2021.

Floor: "The smallest song on the setlist, both in length and in sound. I wrote this song together with Jorn Viggo Lofstad (Pagan's Mind) for our rock project, Northward. It is about staying close to who you are. Hope you enjoy 'Bridle Passion'!"

The setlist was as follows:

Set 1:

"Ever Dream" (Nightwish)

"Storm In A Glass" (Northward)

"Nemo" (Nightwish)

"Mama" (Samantha Steenwijk cover)

"Sweet Curse" (ReVamp song - with Henk Poort)

"Dangerous Game" (from Jekyll & Hyde - with Henk Poort)

"Euphoria" (Loreen)

"Face Your Demons" (After Forever)

"Winner" (Tim Akkerman cover)

Set 2:

"Slow, Love, Slow" (Nightwish)

"Shallow" (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper cover)

"Strong" (After Forever)

"Élan" (Nightwish)

"Energize Me" (After Forever)

"Qué Se Siente" (Rolf Sanchez)

"Bridle Passion" (Northward)

"Our Decades In The Sun" (Nightwish)

"Wolf And Dog" (ReVamp)

"The Phantom Of The Opera" (Andrew Lloyd Webber cover - with Henk Poort)

