NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Shares Pro-Shot Performance Of "Our Decades In The Sun" From September 2021 Solo Amsterdam Show

The clip below features Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen performing the Nightwish song "Our Decades In The Sun" at her solo show at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 1st, 2021.

The song os taken from the Nightwish album Endless Forms Most Beautiful, released in 2015.

Floor: "It was an absolute honor when Samantha Steenwijk performed 'Our Decades In The Sun' of Nightwish in Dutch during Beste Zangers. She inspired me to perform it live as well, but in its original language. I hope you enjoy this live performance of the Nightwish song, 'Our Decades In The Sun'. The is a beautifully written song by Tuomas and pays tribute to our parents. For me specifically, the song is about the distance between me and my family when I am on tour. So, performing it during my solo tour always touched me."

The setlist was as follows:

Set 1:

"Ever Dream" (Nightwish)

"Storm In A Glass" (Northward)

"Nemo" (Nightwish)

"Mama" (Samantha Steenwijk cover)

"Sweet Curse" (ReVamp song - with Henk Poort)

"Dangerous Game" (from Jekyll & Hyde - with Henk Poort)

"Euphoria" (Loreen)

"Face Your Demons" (After Forever)

"Winner" (Tim Akkerman cover)

Set 2:

"Slow, Love, Slow" (Nightwish)

"Shallow" (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper cover)

"Strong" (After Forever)

"Élan" (Nightwish)

"Energize Me" (After Forever)

"Qué Se Siente" (Rolf Sanchez)

"Bridle Passion" (Northward)

"Our Decades In The Sun" (Nightwish)

"Wolf And Dog" (ReVamp)

"The Phantom Of The Opera" (Andrew Lloyd Webber cover - with Henk Poort)

"Energize Me"

"Storm In A Glass"

"Sweet Curse"