NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Shares Pro-Shot Performance Video Of "Winner" From Solo Amsterdam Show

The clip below features Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen performing at her solo show at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 1st, 2021.

Floor: "Perhaps one of my favorite tracks to perform this show, 'Winner', which is written by Tim Akkerman for his brother is a celebration of perseverance and strength, and singing this to him at Beste Zangers was a touching and beautiful experience. Now sharing this all with you live is just as nice and I hope you'll raise your hands!"

The setlist was as follows:

Set 1:

"Ever Dream" (Nightwish)

"Storm In A Glass" (Northward)

"Nemo" (Nightwish)

"Mama" (Samantha Steenwijk cover)

"Sweet Curse" (ReVamp song - with Henk Poort)

"Dangerous Game" (from Jekyll & Hyde - with Henk Poort)

"Euphoria" (Loreen)

"Face Your Demons" (After Forever)

"Winner" (Tim Akkerman cover)

Set 2:

"Slow, Love, Slow" (Nightwish)

"Shallow" (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper cover)

"Strong" (After Forever)

"Élan" (Nightwish)

"Energize Me" (After Forever)

"Qué Se Siente" (Rolf Sanchez)

"Bridle Passion" (Northward)

"Our Decades In The Sun" (Nightwish)

"Wolf And Dog" (ReVamp)

"The Phantom Of The Opera" (Andrew Lloyd Webber cover - with Henk Poort)

