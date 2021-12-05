NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Shares Pro-Shot Video Of "Ever Dream" Performance From Solo Amsterdam Show

The clip below features Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen performing the band's song "Ever Dream" at her solo show in AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 1st, 2021.

This song was the first song of the show. All of Jansen's solo shows were sold out and this show marked the end of her Dutch tour after being postponed times.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

The setlist was as follows:

Set 1:

"Ever Dream" (Nightwish)

"Storm In A Glass" (Northward)

"Nemo" (Nightwish)

"Mama" (Samantha Steenwijk cover)

"Sweet Curse" (ReVamp song - with Henk Poort)

"Dangerous Game" (from Jekyll & Hyde - with Henk Poort)

"Euphoria" (Loreen)

"Face Your Demons" (After Forever)

"Winner" (Tim Akkerman cover)

Set 2:

"Slow, Love, Slow" (Nightwish)

"Shallow" (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper cover)

"Strong" (After Forever)

"Élan" (Nightwish)

"Energize Me" (After Forever)

"Qué Se Siente" (Rolf Sanchez)

"Bridle Passion" (Northward)

"Our Decades In The Sun" (Nightwish)

"Wolf And Dog" (ReVamp)

"The Phantom Of The Opera" (Andrew Lloyd Webber cover - with Henk Poort)