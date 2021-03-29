NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Takes On Questions About YouTube Reaction Channels And Performing Live In New Fan Q&A Session (Video)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has uploaded another installment of her 1 Minute Fan Friday Q&A sessions to her YouTube channel, where she answers questions submitted by the fans. Check it out below.

"This week's Fan Friday is also the longest Fan Friday! We talk a bit about reactors but also about performing live on the stage. Next to that there are also the usual food questions, hehe!"

At the beginning of March, Jansen covered "Oblivion", originally performed and written by M83 & Susanne Sundfør for the movie Oblivion - released in 2013 - featuring Tom Cruise, Olga Kurylenko and Morgan Freeman. The song is now available via most digital platforms. Check it out via Spotify here.

Jansen: "Covering 'Oblivion' might have been the most fun I have had creating a cover so far. The epic, electronic vibe together with the dreamy vocals of Susanne was a perfect opportunity for me to adapt and perform in my vibe! Hope you enjoy!"