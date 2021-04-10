NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Talks '80s Glam Metal, Red Wine, And Growling In New Fan Q&A Session (Video)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has uploaded another installment of her 1 Minute Fan Friday Q&A sessions to her YouTube channel, where she answers questions submitted by the fans. Check it out below.

Jansen: "Yours Is An Empty Growl! This week's Fan Friday touches upon some new topics. We talk about my favorite bands when I was younger, glam metal, cooking and more!"

The interactive An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World concert experiences that will kick off the Human. :II: Nature. World Tour were rescheduled from March to May due to changes in the band’s touring schedule. The new dates are Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29. Tickets purchased for the original dates are automatically valid for the new dates.

Nightwish will perform in a tavern called The Islanders Arms built in a virtual world for two nights in May. On both nights, the fans will experience an unforgettable 1.5-hour performance, hearing songs live off the latest album, Human. :II: Nature. for the first time ever. These two nights will have their own, slightly different setlists.

- Friday, May 28: Europe: 8 PM, CET / 7 PM, GMT, duration approx. 90min

- Saturday, May 29: North and South America: 8 PM, ET (UTC-5) / 5 PM, PT (UTC -8) / 10 PM, BRT (UTC-3) / 7 PM, CST (UTC -6), duration approx. 90min

The live events to be experienced at Burst.fi. A recording of the concert will be available for 48 hours after the event for all the ticket holders. More details and tickets at Nightwish.com.