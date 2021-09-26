NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Talks Favourite Musicals, Language Lessons And Talking To Cats In New Fan Q&A (Video)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has shared her latest fan-fuelled Q&A on YouTube, featuring questions about her favourite musical, her favourite movie score / soundtrack, whether her voice has changed over the years, the possibility of getting into acting, and more. Check it out below.

Floor: "This week's episode we cover quite in-depth questions as well as a few silly ones. And musicals like The Phantom of the Opera!"

Back in April, Jansen uploaded a performance video along with the following message:

"A new cover with the one and only Henk Poort! Known for his theater, musical and acting history, and of course our duet of 'The Phantom Of The Opera' at Beste Zangers. This time we decided to collaborate once more and cover a different musical song. This time it is 'Dangerous Game' from Jekyll & Hyde. A true joy to be working with Henk again! Hope you all enjoy this cover!"

Jansen performed 'Phantom Of The Opera' with Poort for the Dutch TV show Beste Zangers in 2019. The performance has attracted over 14 million viewers on Youtube as of June 2021.