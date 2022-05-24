NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Talks Performing On Germany's Sing Meinen Song TV Show - "I Started And My German Was Not Fine; It Was A Huge Challenge"

Over the last several weeks, Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has been sharing live audio from her appearance on the German TV show, Sing Meinen Song, which features artists performing their own takes on each other's songs. In the FaceCulture clip below, Jansen talks about her experience on the show.

The show was aired in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Check out some of Jansen's performances below.

"Zu Schnell Vorbei" (Clueso)

"Anfassen" (Johannes Oerding)

"Freunde" (Elif)

"Unikat" (SDP)