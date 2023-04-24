NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN To Replace FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH As Opening Act For METALLICA In Amsterdam

Five Finger Death Punch, along with Ice Nine Kills, were previously announced as the opening bands for Metallica on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Johan Cruijff Arena. Earlier today, Metallica took to social media with the following message:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Five Finger Death Punch cannot join us Saturday in Amsterdam... stepping in for them will be Floor Jansen from Nightwish performing a solo set in support of her album, Paragon. Thanks for joining us, Floor - can't wait to see your set!"

Floor Jansen has since commented: "I can't believe this is happening! I will support Metallica on their M72 World Tour show on April 29th in Amsterdam. What a huge honor! To perform in front of over 50,000 fans in my home country is something I can't quite fathom. Let's rock the Johan Cruijff Arena! See you this Saturday."

Five Finger Death Punch issued their own statement, which reads: "As many of you know, Ivan (Moody - vocalist) recently had surgery to correct an acute hernia injury. The recovery proved more challenging than initially thought and on the advice of his doctors, Ivan and Five Finger Death Punch will not be able to perform the show in Amsterdam with Metallica. 5FDP will perform ALL subsequent scheduled dates. See you in Paris!"

Floor Jansen released her debut solo album, Paragon, on March 24, 2023.

Paragon showcases Jansen's impressive vocal range and powerful voice on a diverse collection of pop-infused tracks and emotional ballads influenced by the sounds of her career. The album has something for everyone and is a must-listen for fans of Jansen.

With its mix of influences and powerful vocal performances, Paragon is an album that will appeal to fans of pop music and metal alike. It's the perfect addition to any music collection, and a must-have for fans of Floor Jansen and Nightwish.

Paragon was released digitally and physically on CD, vinyl, and a limited edition deluxe box set. The album is available on all major streaming platforms and at music retailers worldwide. Order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"My Paragon"

"Daydream"

"Invincible"

"Hope"

"Come Full Circle"

"Storm"

"Me Without You"

"The Calm"

"Armoured Wings"

"Fire"

"Daydream" video:

"Me Without You" video:

"Storm" video:

"Fire" video: