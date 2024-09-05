NIGHTWISH’s TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN On Upcoming Yesterwynde Album - ""I Don’t Really Want To Take A Stance In This 'Heavy Or Not' Conversation Because It’s All In The Listener’s Ears"; Video

Nightwish will release their new album, Yesterwynde, on September 20. It marks the band’s tenth studio album, following on from the release of Human. :II: Nature. in 2020.

In a new interview with Metal-Rules.com, mastermind Tuomas Holopainen talks about the creative process for Yesterwynde, the future of Nightwish, his side projects Auri and Darkwoods My Betrothed, and much more. An excerpt follows...

Metal-Rules.com: Nightwish drummer Kai Hahto said in an interview that Yesterwynde is the heaviest and most challenging Nightwish album to play so far. Do you agree with Kai on that?

Tuomas Holopainen: "I don’t really want to take a stance in this 'heavy or not' conversation because it’s all in the listener’s ears. It’s become a bit of a joke in the band to say, 'Why isn’t the new album metal enough?' We’ve heard that a lot over the years. I mean, it’s always been there on the Nightwish albums - you have the heavy and lighter sides, the ballads, the folk elements, and all that. I don’t think much has changed in that regard, but I bet this was the most difficult album for Kai to play. I think it brings an interesting aspect to the songs; even though I’m not a drummer or a singer, I still write the primary lines for both instruments.

"Since I don’t know all the technical details of how to sing or play drums, my ideas sometimes become quite challenging. For example, in the third song on the album, 'The Anti-Cathera Mechanism,' there’s one part where Kai says, 'How do you want me to play this? I only have two hands and two feet,' I responded, 'You can figure it out, but it needs to sound like it does on the demo.' It’s the same with the vocals. Those verses are incredibly difficult to sing in the new single, 'The Day Of...', but I knew Floor could pull them off. When she first heard it, she said, 'Wow, I love this challenge.'

"My point is that this brings an interesting dynamic to the songs, which I think makes them a bit different. It’s a good thing to have."

Yesterwynde will be available in a number of different vinyl variants, as a jewelcase, digipak, earbook and as part of a deluxe vinyl box set. Order the album here.

Yesterwynde tracklisting:

"Yesterwynde"

"An Ocean Of Strange Islands"

"The Antikythera Mechanism"

"The Day Of..."

"Perfume Of The Timeless"

"Sway"

"The Children Of 'Ata"

"Something Whispered Follow Me"

"Spider Silk"

"Hiraeth"

"The Weave"

"Lanternlight"

"Perfume Of The Timeless" video:

"The Day Of..."

Working with Nuclear Blast since the release of their highly lauded 2004 album Once, Nightwish have gained international fame and success selling more than ten million records and receiving more than 60 gold and platinum awards, having released six #1 albums and thirteen #1 singles. In October 2018, Nightwish was inducted into the Tähtikatu – Walk of Fame Finland, becoming the honorary gallery's eleventh member. 2020 saw the release of the band's last studio record, Human. :II: Nature. that crowned the band's discography with another #1 success in Finland and Germany as well as several other impressive chart entries worldwide.

Lineup:

Floor Jansen - Vocals

Tuomas Holopainen - Keys

Emppu Vuorinen - Guitars

Jukka Koskinen - Basses

Troy Donockley - Uilleann Pipes, Low Whistles, Acoustic & Electric Guitars, Bouzouki, Bodhrán, Aerophone, Vocals

Kai Hahto - Drums & Percussion