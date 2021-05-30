NIGHTWISH’s Virtual World Event Largest Paid Virtual Concert In Finland’s History

According to the Helsinki Times, Nightwish’s An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World event drew 150,000 viewers on the first night (Friday, May 28th). The highest number of visitors came from Europe and North America, but fans joined in from across the globe as tickets had been sold to 108 countries prior to the second show.

The box office of the virtual concerts corresponds to a large stadium-sized concert and exceeded one million euro, making this event the largest paid virtual concert in Finland’s history.

An Evening With Nightwish In a Virtual World concert was perform in a tavern called The Islanders Arms. On both nights (May 28th/May 29th), the fans experienced an unforgettable 1.5-hour performance, hearing songs live off the latest album, Human. :II: Nature. for the first time ever.



