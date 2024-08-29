NIGHTWRAITH Injects Black Metal Into Melodic Death With Progressive New Single “Perpetual Night”

NightWraith is a progressive melodic death metal band from Denver, Colorado that explores the genre with an eclectic and intuitive approach. Their music encompasses poignant themes: seeking the sublime in nature, being genuine in a deceptive world, and living with the idea of death—concepts that unite us all as people. Using haunting melodies and triumphant anthems, NightWraith offers listeners a sonic pilgrimage into the heart of being human. They have a new album, Divergence, coming out on September 13, 2024. They are continuing their introduction of the album with the single “Perpetual Night”, which they comment on:

“This is actually the first song we completed for Divergence, and we added it to our live set last summer (2023). It’s just a solid song and the lyrical theme fits perfectly with the ‘technology wasteland’ concept of the album. That theme ties into the video as well, which features clips from the 1927 film, Metropolis. The video was put together by the talented Jake Mulhern, who does live visual art for some cool bands like Uncle Acid, Pallbearer, and Elder. And I can’t forget to mention the pedal steel guitar section that is on this track. It was recorded by our friend Cole Rudy (Dragondeer) and adds a really pretty layer of sound to an already dynamic section of the song.”

“Lyrically, this song is about how our global society is kind of blindly going all-in on technology, and how we should maybe take a step back and re-establish a connection to nature. In my experience, I get much more meaning from life through the physical world around us, and not through the dopamine-driven logic of tech. The lyrics also explore what our world might look like if we continue down this path, which is the overarching theme of the album: 'Colorless dreams in perpetual night'.”

“This song could be the most ‘classic NightWraith’ song on the album, it's got it all! It has a catchy black metal sound to it, a dynamic bridge section that brings the energy way down and picks back up with back-to-back guitar/keyboard solos, plus the chorus is fun to sing along with.”

Pre-order on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Fruitless”

“Perpetual Night” feat. Cole Rudy

“One Flower” feat. Andreas Wild

“Whispers Of Dragonflies” feat. Kelly Schilling

“Invocation” feat. Joey Truscelli

“Fallen Kings And Queens” feat. Dan Phelps & Chuck French

“Nothing Left To Lose”

“Divergence” feat. Jeremy Portz & Xander Galvin-Soto

“Us And Them” (Pink Floyd cover)

“Whispers Of Dragonflies”:

(Photo: Josh Massara)