NIKKI SIXX Confirms MÖTLEY CRÜE Is Working On New Music - "We Are Writing"

Mötley Crüe has received more than its usual share of headlines this month due to the lawsuit filed by former guitarist and co-founder Mick Mars, claiming they kicked him out and ripped him off, financially..

But earlier today, came news of a different, more uplifting sort. Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx took to Twitter, informing fans that, "We are writing. The creative process of songwriting has always been the heartbeat of our band. We’re gonna go in the big studio next week and record a few off the floor and see where it goes. We don’t have a definitive plan at this point. Just letting the songs guide us."

This was preceeded by a photograph of Sixx, along with new guitarist John 5, and drummer Tommy Lee at Barry Pointer Studio in North Hollywood, California, along with the caption, "Another killer songwriting day."

Both Tweets can be seen below. It's noteworthy that producer / mixer / engineer / studio owner Barry Pointer helmed Invasion, the 2019 album by John 5 And The Creatures.