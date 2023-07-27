NIKKI SIXX Says There Will Be No Changes To MÖTLEY CRÜE's Live Setlist Until 2024

Nikki Sixx has revealed that there will be no changes to Mötley Crüe's live setlist until next year.

Sixx shared a post to social media (see below), and a fan commented, "Hopefully an adjustment in the set list, would love to hear some of the other killer songs you have to." Nikki replied: "The show is all worked out for this tour. Next time we go into rehearsals in 2024 for the next tour we do all the set list and video content changes." 👍🏽



Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard's The World Tour lands in Syracuse, NY at JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, August 5. Find the full itinerary here.

Recently wrapping up the European leg of The World Tour, Mötley Crüe shared the video below, along with the following message:

"Rainy night in Glasgow!! …and that’s a wrap for the European leg of The World Tour! A massive thank you to the thousands of you who came out to these 22 shows all across Europe - it’s been an epic run! Huge shout out to our friends Def Leppard for sharing this journey with us. Looking forward to some US summer shows next before we head over to Japan and Australia this fall! Crüeheads for life. Thank you!"