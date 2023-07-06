NIKKI SIXX Shares Personal "Thank You" Message From DOLLY PARTON For Recording "Bygones" Single - "Gonna Have To Frame This One"

Superstar Dolly Parton continues to achieve chart success with her music as her “Bygones” single featuring Judas Priest singer Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx and John 5 has reached #1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart. The track is featured on her upcoming album, Rockstar, and is her second consecutive #1 chart-topper following “World On Fire”.

“I am so excited to see the response ‘Bygones’ is receiving!” Parton said in a release. “To debut at #1 on the Rock charts is such a thrill for me, and it makes it even sweeter to share this with Rob, Nikki, and John 5. I also have to recognize my co-producer on the album and co-writer on this song, Kent Wells, who helped me bring this song to life. I am a happy girl today!”

On July 5th, Nikki Sixx shared a message from Parton to him via social media with the caption "Gonna have to frame this one."

Parton recently released two new tracks from her forthcoming Rockstar album, arriving November 17.

The original song “Bygones" (feat. Rob Halford) with special guests Nikki Sixx and John 5 and a personalized cover of the Rock classic “Magic Man" (Carl Version) (feat. Ann Wilson) with special guest Howard Leese are available now. The second and third tracks follow the release of Parton’s self-penned lead single “World On Fire,” which became a #1 song on the Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart upon release last month.

“’Bygones’ is an original song of mine featuring Rob Halford from Judas Priest with Nikki Sixx and John 5. It is one of my very favourites on the whole album. The song fits with so many couples and coupling my voice with Rob, one of my all-time favourites, made it even more special.” – Dolly Parton