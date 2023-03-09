NIKKI SIXX Teases The Possibility Of New MÖTLEY CRÜE Music - "I Think New Music Always Comes When The Band Is Getting Along; We've Been Having The Best Time"

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx spoke with Brazil's A Radio Rock back in December 2022, but the interview has only surfaced now. In the clip below, Sixx opens up about the possibility of the band releasing new music following their current world tour.

Sixx: "We're pretty much locked down right now. We're having conversations beyond (2023). So what's '24 look like for us in a touring capacity? As far as new music... I think new music always comes when the band is getting along. We get along so great right now. We've been having the best time. Me and Tommy (Lee) and Vince (Neil) had this conversation. I said, 'What are you guys doing for the next eight years?' And everybody’s laughing: 'I don’t know.' I said, 'Why don’t we just keep going? Let’s just take it to 50.' So this isn’t a final tour. What does that look like? I have no idea. I’m just telling you, you have the band saying, ‘We’re having a blast. Why stop?'"

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have gone global in 2023 with their co-headlining "The World Tour". Produced by Live Nation, the world tour kicked off with two intimate shows in Atlantic City on February 10 and 11. The trek is currently schedule to wrap up on August 18 in El Paso, Texas.

Check out fan-filmed footage of Mötley Crüe performing on February 10th. The setlist was as follows:

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Live Wire"

"Afraid"

"Shout at the Devil"

"Wild Side"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)"

"Enslaved"

"Looks That Kill"

"Primal Scream"

"Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"

"Smokin' in the Boys Room"

- guitar solo -

"Kickstart My Heart"

"Anarchy In The UK"

To see the complete tour itinerary, and to purchase tickets, visit defleppard.com/tour, and/or motley.com.