NIKKI STRINGFIELD Collaborates With Writers & Rockers Coffee On Signature Apocrypha Blend

Guitarist / vocalist Nikki Stringfield (The Iron Maidens) admits, "I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Writers & Rockers Coffee Company to bring you a special blend of coffee... my signature Apocrypha roast! I’m a huge coffee lover and it literally keeps me going with my crazy schedules, and I can’t wait to share it with y’all! Available now!"

Writers & Rockers Coffee Company states: "We're thrilled to announce that the incredibly talented guitarist, Nikki Stringfield, has joined the Writers & Rockers Coffee family! She's not just taking the stage with her mesmerizing melodies but also bringing her unique touch to our coffee world."

"Introducing the Apocrypha Coffee Blend by Nikki Stringfield, a fusion of dark and medium roasted Guatemalan Antiqua beans, with a delightful kiss of Ethiopian Cinnamon Bark. Just like her music, this coffee blend is an enchanting mix of notes and flavors, designed to captivate your senses and elevate your mornings."

"Stay tuned for more updates and a special live performance by Nikki to celebrate this harmonious collaboration. In the meantime, sip on the Apocrypha Coffee Blend and let the magic of music and coffee inspire your day."

Order your Apocrypha Coffee Blend now at this location.

Nikki Stringfield released her debut full-length solo album, Apocrypha, on September 29, 2023. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

Tracklisting:

"No Surrender"

"The Spell"

"Where The Demons Lie"

"The Outsider"

"Lunacy"

"Save Me"

"Kiss From A Rose" (Seal cover)

"Flesh And Bones"

"Wasting Away"

"As Chaos Consumes"

"Unite"

"Where The Demons Lie" video:

For further details, visit Nikki Stringfield on Facebook.

(Photos courtesy of Adam Hendershott and Jack Lue).