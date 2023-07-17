NIKKI STRINGFIELD - Debut Solo Album, Apocrypha, Due In September

"It’s finally here," proclaims Nikki Stringfield, guitarist for The Iron Maidens. "My debut full length album, Apocrypha, will be available worldwide Friday, September 29th."

"Merch bundles, CDs, shirts, posters, and more are available for pre-order now and vinyl will be added soon. Digital pre-orders start on August 4th. To say I’m ecstatic to finally share this with y’all would be an understatement."

"A very huge thank you to Tristan Greatrex for creating this amazing album art, once again! This wouldn’t be possible without you."

Tracklisting:

"No Surrender"

"The Spell"

"Where The Demons Lie"

"The Outsider"

"Lunacy"

"Save Me"

"Kiss From A Rose" (Seal cover)

"Flesh And Bones"

"Wasting Away"

"As Chaos Consumes"

"Unite"

For further details, visit Nikki Stringfield on Facebook.