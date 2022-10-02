NIKKI STRINGFIELD & PATRICK KENNISON Announce October Acoustic Residency At Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood

Nikki Stringfield (The Iron Maidens) and Patrick Kennison (Lita Ford), who play together in Heaven Below, have announced an acoustic residency at Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood on Hollywood Blvd. Every Wednesday all October, No cover charge, these are free shows.

Catch Nikki & Patrick unplugged at HRC Hollywood, California on October 5, 12, 19, and 26.

This past June, Nikki Stringfield and Patrick Kennison released Live In The Living Room in both physical and digital formats.

This album features Patrick and Nikki performing unique acoustic renditions of their favorite classic songs and originals, unedited and unplugged! Get your copy now at Broken Halo Media. Live In The Living Room artwork and tracklisting:

"Aces High"

"Chop Suey"

"When Daylight Dies"

"Shallow"

"Them Bones"

"Bat Country"

"Divine Intervention"

"Turn Me On Mr. Deadman"

"Diamonds & Rust"

"Still Loving You"

"Aces High" by Iron Maiden:

"Chop Suey" by System Of A Down:

"Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper:

"Bat Country" by Avenged Sevenfold:

(Photos by Adam Hendershott and Thomas Coffman)