NIKKI STRINGFIELD & PATRICK KENNISON Launch Pre-Order For Unplugged Album, Live In The Living Room

Nikki Stringfield (The Iron Maidens) and Patrick Kennison (Lita Ford), who play together in Heaven Below, will release Live In The Living Room on June 26th in both physical and digital formats.

This album features Patrick and Nikki performing unique acoustic renditions of their favorite classic songs and originals, unedited and unplugged! Pre-orders can be placed now at Broken Halo Media.

Patrick and Nikki will be celebrating with an album release party on Sunday, June 26th at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood, California. Live In The Living Room artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"Aces High"

"Chop Suey"

"When Daylight Dies"

"Shallow"

"Them Bones"

"Bat Country"

"Divine Intervention"

"Turn Me On Mr. Deadman"

"Diamonds & Rust"

"Still Loving You"

"Aces High" by Iron Maiden:

"Chop Suey" by System Of A Down:

"Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper:

"Bat Country" by Avenged Sevenfold:

(Photo by Adam Hendershott)