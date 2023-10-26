NILE Introduces New Touring Lineup

Hailing from South Carolina, Egyptian-themed death metal veterans Nile have revealed their current touring lineup. Joining founding founding vocalist / guitarist Karl Sanders and longtime drummer George Kollias, are bassist / vocalist Dan Vadim Von (Morbid Angel, Incantation) and guitarist / vocalist Zach Jeter (Hideous Divinity, Olkoth).

The following announcement and photograph appeared on social media earlier today:

"Nile is very happy to announce our new touring line up! Dan Vadim Von (Morbid Angel, Incantation) on bass/vocals, and Zach Jeter (Hideous Divinity, Olkoth) on guitar/vocals. Vadim and Zach are both highly experienced professionals who fit in perfectly with Nile’s brutal, highly demanding technical music."

"Through the lineup changes over Nile’s career we have always strived to take these opportunities to bring Nile’s performance to a higher level, while remaining true to our own musical identity and creative vision. This is another step up for us and we welcome what Zach and Vadim are bringing to the team."

"We are thrilled to continue bringing Nile’s music to our fans and look forward to seeing everyone at 70k and beyond. Get ready, it’s going to be epic!"