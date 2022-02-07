NILE Performs With Fill-In Guitarist / Vocalist SCOTT EAMES In Florida; Video

Last week, Death metal legends, Nile, announced the addition of Vital Remains frontman, Scott Eames, on guitar/vocals for their US tour. Fan filmed footage from Nile's show on February 5 at The Haven in Orlando, Florida can be viewed below:

A message from Nile stated: "Congratulations to Brian Kingsland on the arrival of his newborn son! While Brian takes time for family, veteran metal guitarist Scott Eames will be joining us on guitar and vocals. Scott is an exceptionally talented motherfucker who has worked his ass off and earned his spot on stage with Nile. The band is as strong as ever and we are primed and ready to bring metal to the fans on our upcoming tour starting in Nashville, TN on February 3rd! See you on the road!" \m/

Scott Eames added: "NEWS IS OUT! I'm doing guitar & vocals for the legendary Nile! Tour starts Thursday! Get your tickets now!!!" 🤘🏻





Tour dates:

February

8 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

9 - Dallas, TX - GMB&G

10 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

16 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

22 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

23 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

24 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

25 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

26 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

27 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

March

1 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

2 - Detroit, MI - El Club

3 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

5 - Reading, PA - Reverb

6 - Worcester, MA - Palladium (Upstairs)

8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

11 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

12 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero