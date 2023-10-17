NILE Share New Album Update - "We Are Diligently Working Every Day On Vocals... It's Going To Be Brutal!"; Studio Video Posted

Brutal technical death metallers, Nile, have shared an update on their forthcoming 10th studio album, expected in 2024.

The band took to social media to share the video below of Karl Sanders recording vocals for the record, adding the caption: "We are diligently working every day on vocals for the upcoming album, it's going to be brutal!"

Nile's ninth studio album, Vile Nilotic Rites, was released in November 2019 via Nuclear Blast. Stay tuned for updates on the new album.

