NILE To Release The Underworld Awaits Us All Album In August; Music Video For First Single Posted

World-renowned American death metal icons, Nile, return in 2024 with their highly-anticipated 10th onslaught, The Underworld Awaits Us All, out August 23 via Napalm Records.

Boasting airtight technicality and unrelenting brutality, the new album pushes each member of Nile – founding mastermind/guitarist Karl Sanders, longtime drum master George Kollias, vocalist/guitarists Brian Kingsland and Zach Jeter, and bassist Dan Vadim Von – to their furthest extremes both in artistry and performance.

Once again produced and recorded at Sanders’ own Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina, the band returned to Vile Nilotic Rites engineer Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, Dying Fetus, Whitechapel) for mixing and mastering.

In celebration of today's announcement, Nile have dropped the album's first new single, "Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake In The Underworld And Made To Eat Feces By The Four Apes", alongside a new official music video. Topped by killer screams and gutturals, the track is a winding hacksaw of brutal tech-death injections citing the Egyptian Book of the Dead.

Nile's Karl Sanders comments on the new track and video: “'Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down' is one of our favorite tracks on the new record. It’s a lot of fun to play, challenging and unpredictable, but with an infectiously brutal, unrestrained vibe that I am very certain will be a blast in the mosh pit during live shows. We are super happy to be working with Tom Flynn for the video for this song - he is a visionary with insanely creative ideas and a really cool guy to work with. Very excited for people to see what he has been cooking up with this video."

Watch the video below.

Facing the planet’s inevitable end with their diehard fans at their side, Nile waste absolutely no time with histrionics on The Underworld Awaits Us All, distilling their trademark Egyptology driven tempest down to its most streamlined essence. Charging into battle as its namesake depicts, “Stelae Of Vultures” makes an immediate impact with dissonant guitar chords and supernatural drumming, teasing the auditory evisceration to come. Topped by impressive screams and gutturals, the track leads into "Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake In The Underworld And Made To Eat Feces By The Four Apes", citing the Egyptian Book of the Dead’s 181st chapter. The album’s most succinct track, “To Strike With Secret Fang”, blends low-end punishment with blackened death metal inspiration, before album standouts such as “Naqada II Enter The Golden Age” and “Overlords Of The Black Earth” breathe new life with thrash and fusion experimentation, as well as real human choirs – adding a raw element to the Nile fold. Each track soars as a technical tour-de-force – featuring career-defining extreme drumming from Kollias, as well as razor-sharp soloing from all three active guitarists and palpable bass exploration. A perfect example of this equation is pinnacle burner “Under the Curse of the One God”, combining sinister atmospherics with breakneck pacing and whirlwind, vicious riff acrobatics.

Throughout the remainder of its 11 pummelling tracks and intricate interludes, Nile masters full-tilt speed and ferocious musicality. 30 years into their heavy reign, The Underworld Awaits Us All proves that Nile is marching onward and undoubtedly upward, bleeding metal for their fandom for as long as the sands of time will allow.

Karl Sanders says about the album: “We are very happy to be sharing with fans Nile’s 10th album. We worked overtime making this record as killer as we could - because we sincerely felt fans deserved our best efforts. The Underworld Awaits us All - and we will see you there."

The Underworld Awaits Us All’s mind-bending art was once again envisioned and created by Michał 'Xaay' Loranc, with reference to the cycle of life and judgment at its end.

The Underworld Awaits Us All will be available in the following formats:



- 6 Page CD Digipak & Anubis Bust (limited to 500)

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Orange Black w/ 24 Page Vinyl Booklet and Slipmat (limited to 200)

- 2LP Gatefold Splatter Dark Green Yellow (limited to 300)

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 2LP Gatefold Clear (North American retail stores only - limited to 500)

- Cassette Tape Edition Yellow (limited to 200)

- 6 Page CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

The Underworld Awaits Us All tracklisting:

"Stelae of Vultures

"Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake In The Underworld And Made To Eat Feces By The Four Apes"

"To Strike With Secret Fang"

"Naqada II Enter The Golden Age"

"The Pentagrammathion Of Nephren-Ka"

"Overlords Of The Black Earth"

"Under The Curse Of The One God"

"Doctrine Of Last Things"

"True Gods Of The Desert"

"The Underworld Awaits Us All"

"Lament For The Destruction Of Time"

"Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake" video:

Nile recently announced a full European tour for September 2024, followed by a Japan tour in October 2024. The band was also just confirmed for Maryland Deathfest 2025, and will make two festival appearances this summer. See below for a full list and stay tuned for more tour announcements coming soon.

Festivals:

June

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

29 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

May 2025

22-25 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest XX

Underworld Europe Tour 2024:

September

3 - Essen, Germany - Turock

4 - Amstelveen, Holland - P60

5 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

6 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

7 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

8 - Belfast, N.Ireland - Limelight2

10 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

11 - London, UK - Underworld

12 - Drachten, Holland - Iduna

13 - Uden, Holland - De Pul

14 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot

15 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

18 - Valencia, Spain - Almassera

19 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom

20 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA

21 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

22 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

24 - Moncalieri (TI), Italy - Audiodrome

25 - Rome, Italy - Largo

26 - Modena, Italy - Notte Tempio

27 - Aarau, Switzerland - KiFF

28 - San Dona' Di Piave, Italy - Revolver

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

Japan Tour 2024:

October

8 - Tokyo, Japan - Space Odd

9 - Tokyo, Japan - Space Odd

10 - Osaka, Japan - Varon

Nile in Bangkok:

October

12 - Bangkok, Thailand - Mr. Fox Live House

Australia & New Zealand Tour 2024:

October

15 - Perth, Australia - Milk Bar / Civic Hotel

16 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

17 - Brisbane, Australia - The Brightside

18 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

19 - Hobart, Australia - Uni Bar

20 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

22 - Auckland, New Zealand - Whammy

Nile is:

Karl Sanders - Guitar, Vocals, Keyboards

George Kollias - Drums

Brian Kingsland - Guitar, Vocals

Zach Jeter - Guitar, Vocals

Dan Vadim Von - Bass

(Photo - Casey Coscarelli)