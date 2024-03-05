NILE - "We Are Done Mixing The New Album"; Video

Brutal technical death metallers, Nile, have finished mixing their forthcoming 10th studio album at a Nashville studio with producer Mark Lewis. The new record is expected later this year.

The band shared the video below, stating: "We are DONE mixing the new Nile album! This album sounds killer - We have put our hearts and souls into this record, and we believe that the amount of time, effort, and detail that went into it shows through the music." \m/

Nile's ninth studio album, Vile Nilotic Rites, was released in November 2019 via Nuclear Blast. Stay tuned for updates on the new album.