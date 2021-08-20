NINE INCH NAILS Cancel All Tour Plans For 2021 Due To Pandemic Concerns

Nine Inch Nails, led by iconic frontman Trent Reznor, are the latest band to scrap tour plans for 2021. They issued the following announcement on August 19th:

Ticket buyers for the September 21 and 23 shows in Cleveland, please refer to your point of purchase for ticket refund information. pic.twitter.com/XYboGA7FBw — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) August 19, 2021

In 2018, Nine Inch Nails released "God Break Down The Door" from the Bad Witch EP. Check it out below.

Bad Witch tracklist:

"Shit Mirror"

"Ahead Of Ourselves"

"Play The Goddamned Part"

"God Break Down The Door"

"I'm Not From This World"

"Over And Out"