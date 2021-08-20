NINE INCH NAILS Cancel All Tour Plans For 2021 Due To Pandemic Concerns

August 20, 2021, an hour ago

news nine inch nails heavy metal

NINE INCH NAILS Cancel All Tour Plans For 2021 Due To Pandemic Concerns

Nine Inch Nails, led by iconic frontman Trent Reznor, are the latest band to scrap tour plans for 2021. They issued the following announcement on August 19th:

In 2018, Nine Inch Nails released "God Break Down The Door" from the Bad Witch EP. Check it out below.

Bad Witch tracklist:

"Shit Mirror" 
"Ahead Of Ourselves" 
"Play The Goddamned Part" 
"God Break Down The Door" 
"I'm Not From This World" 
"Over And Out"




