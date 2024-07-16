NINE INCH NAILS Team Up With Dr. Martens For The Downward Spiral Footwear Collection

Nine Inch Nails’ epic sophomore album, The Downward Spiral, turned 30 earlier this year, and according to Alternative Press the industrial-rock vets are collaborating with Dr. Martens for a new collection of footwear to keep the celebration going.

Dr. Martens calls the new collaboration “a physical response to Nine Inch Nails’ visceral, ground-breaking album” and notes that all three silhouettes incorporate “industrial design references.” They include the 8-eye 1460 boot, with a black-and-white version of Russell Mills’ “Wound” from the cover art; the three-eye 1461 shoe in black with a “Crystal Teeth” design from the album; and the extra-tall black 10-eye 1490 boot, which they say is “inspired by the band’s uninhibited live shows where they would cover themselves in cornstarch for a decayed, post-apocalyptic aesthetic.”

Read the complete report via Alternative Press here.

The collection will be available starting on July 19 from Dr. Marten’s website and other select retailers.

Previously, Dr. Martens has made boots and shoes with Joy Divison, New Order, Sex Pistols, CBGB, Black Sabbath, and more.

The Downward Spiral is Nine Inch Nails' second album, released on March 8, 1994. It is a concept album detailing the self-destruction of a man from the beginning of his misanthropic "downward spiral" to his suicidal breaking point. The album was a commercial success and established Nine Inch Nails as a reputable force in the 1990s music scene, with its sound being widely imitated, and the band receiving media attention and multiple honors.

The Downward Spiral has been regarded by music critics and audiences as one of the most important albums of the 1990s.