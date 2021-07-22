NINTH CIRCLE Announce First Show Of 2021

Just after a year of Ninth Circle’s fourth studio album, Echo Black, released on Pure Underground Records, and being sidelined as a result of the pandemic shutdowns, Ninth Circle is excited to announce their first show of 2021. The band will be bringing their new album to life at Stage’s in Santa Ana, CA on Saturday, July 24.

“After being shut down for a year, it’s an incredible feeling to be able to go out and give our new record, Echo Black, the proper support it deserves”, explains bassist and main lyricist, Frank Forray.

“We are extremely proud of Echo Black. It is a great record and we put a lot of time, thought, blood, sweat and tears into it so that we could bring it to life once we hit the road in support of the record. There are a lot of really strong songs on this record and many that translates to a live experience, as well”. Frank goes on to say, “When we write songs, we always think about each song will translate in the live experience. I believe every song on this record has a great live vibe to it!”

When talking about playing live, Frank explains, “It has been a bit unfortunate that the pandemic took the wind out of our sails to give Echo Black the proper touring support, but this show will demonstrate to everyone how special this record is and how special the live experience of the Echo Black Tour will be. The band is operating on new level and our fans will feel it! It is also nice to bring a new production for the fans to see."

Frontman Dennis Brown adds, "Normally we get out and promote the songs right away so this was a long time coming. The set has some staples in it as well as a few songs never before performed live, we're ready!"

“We are also very happy to be working long time promoters, Ed and Mike of The House of Metal, to put on this show”, describes Frank. “They are good friends, always put on terrific shows and provide top notch support acts coming through their venues. This will a very special show indeed!”

New drummer, Richie 'Cap'n Black' Brooks adds, "Being the reigning FNG, I just want to help bring out the best in these guys and grow from there! I'm really looking forward to playing out again, it has been way too long. I know the guys put a lot of hard work in putting together Echo Black and I'm proud to be a part of the new era of Ninth Circle.”