NIRO KNOX Reveals New Video "Right Next Door To Hell"

Get ready to experience the raw emotion and electrifying energy of Niro Knox as he unveils his debut album, Save Me. Born out of a lifetime of experiences, struggles, and triumphs, Save Me is a testament to Niro Knox's resilience, creativity, and unwavering passion for music.

Niro Knox is a true enigma, a singer, songwriter, and phenomenal guitarist with a story unlike any other. Born in Israel and raised in Nigeria, Niro's journey through life has been anything but ordinary. From falling in love with rock 'n' roll at a young age to serving in the army and struggling with depression, Niro's experiences have shaped him into the artist he is today.

At sixteen, Niro discovered the transformative power of music when he stumbled upon Pink Floyd's "Coming Back To Life" during a dark period in his life. The song inspired him to seek psychiatric help and ultimately led to his discharge from the army. Years later, Niro found himself working a myriad of jobs, from pizza delivery to IT engineering, all while pursuing his passion for music.

Save Me is a reflection of Niro's journey, featuring tracks that explore themes of love, loss, resilience, and redemption. From the raw emotion of "Fire In The Hall" to the biting commentary of "F*cking Crazy," each song offers a glimpse into Niro's soul and showcases his exceptional songwriting talent.

Recorded at Snap Studios in North London, Save Me is a sonic masterpiece that combines elements of hard rock, blues, and alternative rock to create a sound that is uniquely Niro Knox. With powerful vocals, searing guitar riffs, and poignant lyrics, the album is a testament to Niro's musical prowess and artistic vision.

Save Me will be released on June 24, 2024, but fans can get a taste of what's to come with the videos for the singles "Right Next Door To Hell" and "Save Me"; both are available below. Don't miss your chance to experience the debut album from one of music's most exciting new talents.

For further details, visit Niro Knox on Facebook.