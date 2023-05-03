NITA STRAUSS Announces Summer Storm North American Tour With LIONS AT THE GATE
May 3, 2023, 12 minutes ago
Guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) has announced dates for her North American summer tour with support from Lions At The Gate.
The Summer Storm tour will kick off on June 13 in Nashville, and is scheduled to wrap up on July 14 in New Orleans. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM local time. VIP for all shows on sale now at nitastraussvip.com.
Dates:
June
13 - Nashville, TN - Exit/ In
14 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
15 - Greensboro, NC - The Hangar 1819
17 - New York, NY - The Meadows
18 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
19 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts
21 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
23 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
24 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre
25 - Madison, WI - The Majestic Theatre
26 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
28 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird Theater
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
30 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
July
1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
2 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre
3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
5 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
6 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go
8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Space
9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
12 - Dallas, TX - Trees
13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
14 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues