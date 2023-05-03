NITA STRAUSS Announces Summer Storm North American Tour With LIONS AT THE GATE

Guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) has announced dates for her North American summer tour with support from Lions At The Gate.

The Summer Storm tour will kick off on June 13 in Nashville, and is scheduled to wrap up on July 14 in New Orleans. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM local time. VIP for all shows on sale now at nitastraussvip.com.

Dates:

June

13 - Nashville, TN - Exit/ In

14 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

15 - Greensboro, NC - The Hangar 1819

17 - New York, NY - The Meadows

18 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

19 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts

21 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

23 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

24 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

25 - Madison, WI - The Majestic Theatre

26 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

28 - Denver, CO - The Bluebird Theater

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

30 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

July

1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

2 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre

3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Space

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

12 - Dallas, TX - Trees

13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

14 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues

