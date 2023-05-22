NITA STRAUSS - "Body Shred Is Back"

"Some of you may remember this fitness challenge from previous years - a place for our community, the rock and metal fans, to get healthy, meet some awesome friends along the way and - oh yeah - win some awesome prizes including an all expenses paid trip to work out with me at 1st Phorm HQ, a signed JIVA guitar, a Marshall amp and more," says guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper).

"Body Shred 5 will be an 8 week challenge, starting May 29 and ending July 24. All participants will get an e-book written by me which includes a workout plan to follow, recipes, nutrition tips and printable assets. There is also the option to create a customized macro plan through the 1st Phorm app for those who are serious about making a change (and winning a guitar!)."

Signups are open now at NitaStraussBodyShred.com.