NITA STRAUSS Celebrates Seven Years With ALICE COOPER

"It’s been a crazy few weeks here and with everything going on, I realized that I missed a very special anniversary," says guitarist Nita Strauss.

"It’s officially been SEVEN YEARS (and about one week) since I first stepped on stage with the Alice Cooper band!! Can you guys fathom that??!

That also means that the Mötley Crüe Final Tour kicked off seven years ago this week which is even more impossible for me to get my head around.

In some ways it feels like I’ve been with the band forever, in other ways it feels like I just joined up with this awesome group. But one thing hasn’t changed - I love the Alice Cooper band and crew like family!!! And I am so very, VERY grateful for the opportunity to keep getting on stage and bringing these songs to life!!

Photo - please let me know if this is your pic so I can credit!"

Alice Cooper will make his long-awaited return to the road on a headline tour this September and October. The tour kicks off September 17 in Atlantic City and runs through October 23 in Atlanta. Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will appear as special guest on all shows September 18 through October 22. All confirmed dates are below.

Cooper, a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, usually spends up to six months a year on the road, bringing his iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie. Alice Cooper concerts remain a "not-to-be-missed" attraction.

Cooper's universally acclaimed new album Detroit Stories is out now via earMUSIC. The record is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock, and debuted on the Billboard Album sales chart at #1 upon release in February.

"We've always had fun touring together and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again," says Cooper. "It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars!"

Ace Frehley, KISS co-founder and 2014 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, continues his reflections on a lifetime in music with Origins, Vol. 2. No stranger to cover versions throughout his musical history - having recorded, rebranded and repossessed such notable nuggets as "New York Groove," "Do Ya" and "I Wanna Go Back" over the course of his eight previous studio efforts - this new collection presents a thoughtful and exciting selection of songs that inspired and helped shape the legendary guitarist. Foremost of importance to the original Spaceman is delivering an album his fans will enjoy, but one where every song also has a place in his life's jukebox.

"I’ve known Alice for over 30 years," says Frehley. "We're good friends, and we've toured together numerous times and always had a blast. Our musical roots are very similar, and the combination of our two bands make for a great event that nobody is gonna want to miss. Being off the road for more than a year because of the pandemic has been tough on everyone in the music industry, and I'm really looking forward to seeing all of the fans happy, healthy, and ready to rock."

Tour dates:

September

17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Oceans Resort Casino (without Ace Frehley)

18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion*

19 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater*

21 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

22 - Farmingville, NY - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre at Bald Hill*

24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

25 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre*

27 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater*

28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center*

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*

October

1 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion*

2 - St Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park*

3 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre*

5 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena

6 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater*

7 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

9 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place*

10 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

11 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

13 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Center

14 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

18 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

19 - Austin, TX - HEB Center

20 - Ft. Worth, TX - Will Rogers Auditorium

22 - Tupelo, MS - Bancorp South Arena

23 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival (without Ace Frehley)

* Produced by Live Nation