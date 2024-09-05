NITA STRAUSS Celebrates Sobriety Milestone

Congratulations to guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) who is celebrating nine years of sobriety. This morning (Thursday, September 5), Nita shared the image below, revealing she has been sober for nine years, 108 months, 3,289 days or 78,916 hours.

Nita Strauss is among the artists booked for Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp' third annual Women’s Rock Camp, also featuring Nancy Wilson (Heart), Sheila E. (Prince), Lita Ford (The Runaways), Rhonda Smith (Jeff Beck) and many more. This special camp will take place December 5-8, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Join a band mentored by one of the Rockstar Counselors and spend four days jamming hits including: "Crazy On You", "When Doves Cry", "Kiss Me Deadly", "Billion Dollar Babies", "Mustang Sally", and many more.

To cap off these surreal four days, you'll perform live in Hollywood on the Sunset Strip at the legendary Viper Room.

Your Rockstar Counselors at this camp will include: Roxy Petrucci (Vixen), Eva Gardner (P!nk), Jennie Vee (Eagles Of Death Metal), Julia Lage (Vixen), Jennifer Oberle (Sarah McLachlan), Britt Lightning (Vixen) and more.

This camp is powered by Billboard, and will feature a panel of music executives led by Melinda Newman, Executive Editor at Billboard.

Prior to camp, you'll have a call with musical director Britt Lightning (Vixen) to ensure you're placed in the perfect band. You'll receive a song list to start rehearsing, and before camp begins, you'll connect with your rockstar counselor and bandmates to prepare for your epic journey.

During the four days of camp, you'll experience band rehearsals, jam sessions, masterclasses with rockstar counselors, Q&A sessions, live performances and more.

This camp is open to female instrumentalists and vocalists of all ages and playing levels. The Women’s Rock Camp is exclusive to lady rockers. Sign up here.

What Happens at Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp? Find out in the video below.