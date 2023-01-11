NITA STRAUSS Checks In With Knee Surgery Recovery Update - "Making Great Progress Every Single Day"

Guitarist Nita Strauss (Demi Lovato, ex-Alice Cooper) has undergone surgery for a torn meniscus. Los Angeles Rams team doctor Dr. Michael Banffy, an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, oversaw the procedure.

Over the weekend, Strauss checked in with a second update on her recovery.

Nita: "Stopping in to give a lil knee update! It’s 10 days post surgery, I’m completely off all pain meds, and physical therapy is rocking and rolling along. I’m in the extremely capable hands of the team at Unbreakable Performance and just started a couple days ago with TB12 Sports. This is truly the dream team and I feel very very lucky.

It’s not easy, but we are pushing hard and making great progress every single day. Being on crutches is by far the most frustrating part, and it’ll still be a few weeks until I’m off them, but at least I’m starting to get used to it. With all the mobility and strength work we’re doing, I’m going to be doing 360 jumps off stage risers in time, but now better and stronger than before."

Nita recently released the new single, "The Wolf You Feed". Check out the official video below.

Nita: "'The Wolf You Feed', featuring the incredible Alissa White-Gluz, is out now on all platforms. This was actually the first song I wrote for the upcoming album, and I'm so excited to finally unleash it on the world. You become the wolf you feed."