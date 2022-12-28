NITA STRAUSS Issues Knee Surgery Update - "Meniscus Repair Surgery Went As Well As It Could Have"

Guitarist Nita Strauss (Demi Lovato, ex-Alice Cooper) has undergone surgery for a torn meniscus. Los Angeles Rams team doctor Dr. Michael Banffy, an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, oversaw the procedure.

Nita issued the following update on Tuesday, December 27: "Meniscus repair surgery went as well as it could have! 🙏🏻 super grateful for the steady hands of the Rams doctor Dr Banffey and the great staff at the surgery center. Josh and my mama are both here to take care of me in the aftermath and all is well." ❤️



Nita recently released the single and video, "The Wolf You Feed", featuring Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz. She followed it up with a short behind-the-scenes clip from the video shoot. Both can be viewed below: