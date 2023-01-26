NITA STRAUSS Issues New Knee Surgery Recovery Update - "The News Is Good!"; Video

Guitarist Nita Strauss (Demi Lovato, ex-Alice Cooper) recently underwent surgery for a torn meniscus. Los Angeles Rams team doctor Dr. Michael Banffy, an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, oversaw the procedure.

Nita has issued an update (see below), stating in part: "Had my second post op update with great news!! Doctor says I’m in the 95th percentile of patients recovering from this surgery, and I can fully bear weight on the repaired leg and start strength training."



Nita previously shared the update video below: