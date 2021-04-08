NITA STRAUSS Performs National Anthem On NXT TakeOver: Stand And Deliver (Video)

Legendary guitar maven, Nita Strauss, had the honour of performing the National Anthem on NXT TakeOver: Stand And Deliver Night 1, last night (Wednesday, April 7). Watch the performance below.

Aside from her burgeoning solo career, Nita Strauss is also known for being Alice Cooper's guitarist. NXT TakeOver: Stand And Deliver is a pay-per-view wrestling television special produced by WWE for their NXT brand division.