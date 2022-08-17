NITA STRAUSS Performs "Substance" With DEMI LOVATO On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Video

Guitarist Nita Strauss, who recently left Alice Cooper's band to join pop star Demi Lovato's touring band, performed with Lovato on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Tuesday, August 16). Watch the performance of Demi's single, "Substance", below.

Says Nita: "Had a wonderful time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside birthday badass Demi Lovato and the awesome band! Tune in again tonight and tomorrow as Demi co-hosts, there is lots more to come before the tour officially kicks off at the end of the month in Brazil!"

