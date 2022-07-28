NITA STRAUSS - Rehearsal Footage With DEMI LOVATO Shared Online

"It’s been an exhausting but extremely, extremely fun couple of weeks," says guitarist Nita Strauss - who, after playing with Alice Cooper for eight years - announced that she had joined Demi Lovato's band.

"From jumping right into a live tv performance 3 days after the Alice tour ended, to crash-learning a brand new set list, taking yesterday (the only free day since I’ve been off the road) to shoot a music video for the upcoming album until 2 am and then back into rehearsal this morning - while being tired is never fun, there’s something fundamentally rewarding about the exhaustion that comes with getting a lot of stuff done," stated Strauss in a social media update.

"Very very excited for so many things to come!! Thank you to @hairhunter for giving me the rose gold hair of my dreams this week. I did it on an impulse and while it’s not permanent, it’s fun and I really love it!! Plus, it worked out VERY nicely for the music video, which you guys will find out for yourselves soon enough…"

Lovato has since shared rehearsal footage featuring Strauss and the rest of her backing band. Check out the footage below.

On July 14th, Demi Lovato performed her new single, "Substance", on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with Nita Strauss on guitar. Check out the video below.