NITA STRAUSS Releases New Solo Single "Winner Takes All" Featuring ALICE COOPER

Fresh off the news that she would be returning to her role as guitarist with the legendary Alice Cooper, Los Angeles-born guitar hero and musical force of nature Nita Strauss has just announced her brand new single, "Winner Takes All" featuring none other than Cooper himself. Listen here.

Strauss comments: "When we were working on the music for this album, there was no question that I wanted to create a song to collaborate with my longtime boss and friend, the legendary Alice Cooper. I think the track accomplishes what we set out to do — showcase Alice's voice and signature style on the backdrop of a heavy, modern rock track. After many years of lending my style of playing to Alice's music on stage, it was truly an honor to work together and hear his voice on one of my songs!"

Alice Cooper is featured in a new interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, in which he talks about his new stage show, recording plans and the 50th anniversary of the chart-topping Billion Dollar Babies.

In the following excerpt, Alice talks about the return of guitarist Nita Strauss, who left the band to do a fall 2022 tour with Demi Lovato.

Asked who initiated the conversation for Nita to come back, Alice reveals, "It was the funniest thing because I always have had a revolving door in my band. If somebody has a thing where they say, "I want to go do this for six months," I go, "OK, go." Absolutely no problem. ... I understood what she was trying to do with Demi, and it worked. It was a good thing. And of course, getting Kane (Roberts) back in was a fan favorite. That was something that was really fun for us and them. And then at the end of it, I said, "You want to come back?" She goes, "Sure." And I went, "OK, great. It's gonna be a whole new show." I never, ever take a musician and put them in a position where they can't revolve out and then revolve back in."

The Alice Cooper North American tour, with an all-new show dubbed "Too Close For Comfort," kicks off in late April in Michigan and continues through late September, including a handful of August stadium shows with Def Leppard and Motley Crue, followed by a co-headlining late summer "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie.

Tour dates:

April

28 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino + Resort

29 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

30 - Hershey, PA - The Hershey Theater

May

2 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

5 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Mystic Showroom

6 - Bemidji, MN - Sanford Center

7 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

9 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

10 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theater

13 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre

14 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

15 - North Charleston, SC - Performing Arts Center

17 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

18 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

* Festival

With Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe:

August

5 - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome

8 - Columbus, OH - The Ohio State University Ohio Stadium

11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

13 - Omaha, NE - Charles Schwab Field Omaha

16 - Tulsa, OK - Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

18 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium

Freaks On Parade Tour with Rob Zombie:

August

24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September

1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

10 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *

19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre