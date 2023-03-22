NITA STRAUSS Releases New Solo Single "Winner Takes All" Featuring ALICE COOPER
March 22, 2023, 51 minutes ago
Fresh off the news that she would be returning to her role as guitarist with the legendary Alice Cooper, Los Angeles-born guitar hero and musical force of nature Nita Strauss has just announced her brand new single, "Winner Takes All" featuring none other than Cooper himself. Listen here.
Strauss comments: "When we were working on the music for this album, there was no question that I wanted to create a song to collaborate with my longtime boss and friend, the legendary Alice Cooper. I think the track accomplishes what we set out to do — showcase Alice's voice and signature style on the backdrop of a heavy, modern rock track. After many years of lending my style of playing to Alice's music on stage, it was truly an honor to work together and hear his voice on one of my songs!"
Stream the new track via the digital platforms here.
Alice Cooper is featured in a new interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, in which he talks about his new stage show, recording plans and the 50th anniversary of the chart-topping Billion Dollar Babies.
In the following excerpt, Alice talks about the return of guitarist Nita Strauss, who left the band to do a fall 2022 tour with Demi Lovato.
Asked who initiated the conversation for Nita to come back, Alice reveals, "It was the funniest thing because I always have had a revolving door in my band. If somebody has a thing where they say, "I want to go do this for six months," I go, "OK, go." Absolutely no problem. ... I understood what she was trying to do with Demi, and it worked. It was a good thing. And of course, getting Kane (Roberts) back in was a fan favorite. That was something that was really fun for us and them. And then at the end of it, I said, "You want to come back?" She goes, "Sure." And I went, "OK, great. It's gonna be a whole new show." I never, ever take a musician and put them in a position where they can't revolve out and then revolve back in."
Read more at Ultimate Classic Rock.
The Alice Cooper North American tour, with an all-new show dubbed "Too Close For Comfort," kicks off in late April in Michigan and continues through late September, including a handful of August stadium shows with Def Leppard and Motley Crue, followed by a co-headlining late summer "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie.
For tickets + VIP information, go here.
Tour dates:
April
28 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino + Resort
29 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
30 - Hershey, PA - The Hershey Theater
May
2 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
3 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
5 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Mystic Showroom
6 - Bemidji, MN - Sanford Center
7 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center
9 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center
10 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theater
13 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre
14 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
15 - North Charleston, SC - Performing Arts Center
17 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
18 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre
20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*
* Festival
With Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe:
August
5 - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome
8 - Columbus, OH - The Ohio State University Ohio Stadium
11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
13 - Omaha, NE - Charles Schwab Field Omaha
16 - Tulsa, OK - Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
18 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium
Freaks On Parade Tour with Rob Zombie:
August
24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
September
1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
10 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre
12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *
19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre