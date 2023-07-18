NITA STRAUSS Reveals ALICE COOPER And DEMI LOVATO Are Recording A Song Together

A new episode of The SDR Show featuring guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) is now available. During the chat, Strauss revealed that Alice Cooper is recording a song with popstar Demi Lovato. Stream the episode here.

Other topics in the show include:

-She addresses whether or not she’s related to the famed composer Johann Strauss

-Even though her dad was a touring musician that, it was the movie, Crossroads got her to pick up her first guitar

-She has an oddly unique talent with her ability to remember every line in the sitcom Frasier, a skill she demonstrates on the show

Part of the GaS Digital Network, The SDR Show is an audio/video podcast hosted by radio personality Ralph Sutton and comedian Big Jay Oakerson. Launched just over 5 years ago, The SDR Show is often in the top fifty comedy interview podcasts on iTunes, was selected as one of the first podcasts on Spotify, and is available on Google Play, iHeartRadio, and thesdrshow.com.

Recent guests include musicians Peter Frampton, Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper, DMC of Run DMC, and Shaggy; comedians Ray Romano, Thomas Lennon, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Sussie Essman, and Mario Cantone; and notable personalities including Mark Cuban, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Daymond John.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, GaS Digital produces 22 podcasts covering multiple topics including comedy, politics, music, sports, dating, and self-improvement. Currently, the network reaches five million listeners a month. More information can be found at gasdigitalnetwork.com.